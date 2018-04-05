Firecoin (FIRE) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Firecoin has a total market capitalization of $117,777.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

