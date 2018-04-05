First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (RWU.B) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (TSE:RWU.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf stock remained flat at $C$18.24 on Thursday. First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf has a one year low of C$16.12 and a one year high of C$18.27.

