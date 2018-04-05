First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (RWU.B)

First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (TSE:RWU.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf stock remained flat at $C$18.24 during midday trading on Thursday. First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf has a 52-week low of C$16.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/first-asset-msci-usa-lr-wgtd-unhedg-etf-rwu-b-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-on-march-29th-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.