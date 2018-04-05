First Bancorp (FBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 223,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,087. The company has a market cap of $1,345.25, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 652,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

