Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Hospital Co. of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,660,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,672 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $324,051,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,022,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,058,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 686,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 560,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,243,466.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $5,052,547.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,352.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. Hospital Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

