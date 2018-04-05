Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $226.45 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.76 and a 12-month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,425.04, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

