First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires New Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $362,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,544,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,729,000 after purchasing an additional 964,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 755,930 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,077,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,832,000 after purchasing an additional 433,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 589.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 408,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 349,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $162.13 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,274.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

