First Financial Corp IN Has $2.62 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,441,289. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $690,748.44, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

