First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

FR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 454,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $3,526.92, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 712,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,449,000 after buying an additional 1,645,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 247,976 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

