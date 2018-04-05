Analyzing First Majestic Silver (AG) & Its Peers

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is one of 41 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Majestic Silver to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Majestic Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 1 4 1 0 2.00 First Majestic Silver Competitors 417 1725 1618 67 2.35

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 77.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 23.83%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million -$53.27 million -153.00 First Majestic Silver Competitors $1.40 billion $84.21 million 39.34

First Majestic Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -21.12% -1.00% -0.75% First Majestic Silver Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Risk & Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver rivals beat First Majestic Silver on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe. Its segments in Mexico are Santa Elena, La Encantada, La Parrilla, Del Toro, San Martin and La Guitarra. Its segment in Canada is Coins and Bullion Sales, and the segment in Europe is Silver Sales. The Company owns and operates approximately six producing silver mines: the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine and Santa Elena Silver Mine. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Majestic Plata, S.A. de C.V., Minera El Pilon, S.A. de C.V., Minera La Encantada, S.A. de C.V., Majestic Services, S.A. de C.V., Santa Elena Oro y Plata, S.A. de C.V. and FMS Trading AG.

