First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,535.02, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $657,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/first-midwest-bancorp-fmbi-upgraded-to-outperform-by-raymond-james-financial-updated.html.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.