The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 63.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,025.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $201,903.80, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Home Depot to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

