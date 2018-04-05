First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 329,944 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of First Solar worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $2,720,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Solar by 307.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,843 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $112,510.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,457 shares of company stock worth $2,004,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $70.19 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7,249.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/first-solar-inc-fslr-stake-lowered-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated-updated.html.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.