Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $4,304,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $869.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

