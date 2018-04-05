First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Foundation Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMI. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Foundation Medicine by 36.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Foundation Medicine by 419.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 215.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

FMI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Foundation Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Foundation Medicine news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 37,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $2,406,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 29,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,833,636.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,518 shares of company stock worth $20,944,787 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/first-trust-advisors-lp-invests-1-94-million-in-foundation-medicine-inc-fmi-updated-updated.html.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.