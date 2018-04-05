First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stake Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $48.11 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

