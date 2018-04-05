First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.79% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $49.45 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/first-trust-tcw-opportunistic-fixed-income-etf-fixd-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.