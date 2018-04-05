Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,100 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of FirstEnergy worth $60,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.09 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

FE stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $16,103.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,100 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/firstenergy-corp-fe-stake-increased-by-brookfield-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.