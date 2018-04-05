Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Firsthand Tech Value Fund (SVVC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) has trended positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Firsthand Tech Value Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6012715353023 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Firsthand Tech Value Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Firsthand Tech Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Firsthand Tech Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in technology companies.

