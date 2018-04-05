Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 34,000 Shares

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $2,496,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffery W. Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $2,230,060.00.

FISV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 476,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,325.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.50 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

WARNING: “Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 34,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/fiserv-fisv-insider-sells-2496620-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.