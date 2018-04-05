Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300,242.56, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

