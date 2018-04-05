Fitbit (FIT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $646,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $77,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $291,000. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 421.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fitbit by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,440,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fitbit by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 413,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Fitbit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,743,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 472,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

