Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $291,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $966.08, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/fitbit-inc-fit-position-raised-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.