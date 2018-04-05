Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Five Below stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 270,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,988.71, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

