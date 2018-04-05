Five Below (FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.36-2.42 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3,988.71, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Five Below announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Five Below to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

