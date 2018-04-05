Five Point (FPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of FPH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,662. Five Point has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,058.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,805,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,802 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 525,950 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,304,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 125,962 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LLC, plans and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities in coastal California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

