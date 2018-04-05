FlappyCoin (FLAP) Trading Down 46.4% Over Last Week

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded 320.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. FlappyCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlappyCoin has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.01750810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007506 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015539 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022792 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FlappyCoin (CRYPTO:FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,567,195,882 coins. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlappyCoin Coin Trading

FlappyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy FlappyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlappyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

