Flash (CRYPTO:FLASH) Tops One Day Volume of $7,701.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Flash has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $7,701.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00690626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00181292 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

