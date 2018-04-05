Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

J2 Global stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $3,785.50, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,077,318.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,749,122.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,857,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,483. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

