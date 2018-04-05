Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 268,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,473.07, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

