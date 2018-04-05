Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,528,000 after buying an additional 309,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,034,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,085,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 289,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,926 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $171,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $164,099.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,333 shares in the company, valued at $686,877.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,952.08, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

