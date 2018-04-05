PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PolyOne by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PolyOne during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 21.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NYSE POL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,326.12, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.77 million. PolyOne had a positive return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

