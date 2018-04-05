Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $509,000 Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Five Below to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,009.24, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

