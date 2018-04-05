Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,565,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $66.52 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,429.31, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.15.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/flinton-capital-management-llc-purchases-1666-shares-of-one-gas-inc-ogs-updated-updated.html.

ONE Gas Profile

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/OGS/profile?p=OGS): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 502 Cannot find server.

in /home/thecerbatgem/public_html/download.php on line 6

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.