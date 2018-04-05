Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Price

Press coverage about FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FLIR Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7894777344093 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 578,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,251. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $7,021.00, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $59.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

