Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stake Decreased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSE FLS opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $5,624.31, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.65 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

