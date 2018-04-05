TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 22,677 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fluor worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fluor by 53.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,000,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,432 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fluor by 10,407.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,679,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,924,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,413,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,842. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $8,011.09, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Fluor news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $224,356.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,523.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Thomas Seaton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,147,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock worth $6,953,603. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/fluor-co-flr-holdings-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.