Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fluor by 53.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,000,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,432 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 10,407.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,679,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,924,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,413,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,830.61, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $62.09.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fluor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

