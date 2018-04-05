FlutterCoin Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FlutterCoin has a total market cap of $907,250.00 and $294.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlutterCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046834 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006580 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001142 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004020 BTC.

About FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me. FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlutterCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlutterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

