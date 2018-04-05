FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 878,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,666. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $10,241.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Piper Jaffray set a $90.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital restated a positive rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.37.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

