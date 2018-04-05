Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Stock Price

Headlines about Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foamix Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6605036999814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:FOMX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 156,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,737. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $187.01, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,791.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOMX. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,439.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,627 shares of company stock worth $70,289.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

