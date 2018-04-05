Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOMX. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

FOMX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.01, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.93% and a negative net margin of 1,791.09%. research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Eini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,627 shares of company stock valued at $70,289.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 548,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 952,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 566,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 167,643 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions.

