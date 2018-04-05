Fonar (FONR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fonar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.8619594896798 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Fonar stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,385. The stock has a market cap of $176.68, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.07. Fonar has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Janoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $25,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fonar

Fonar Corporation (Fonar) is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilizes MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions and injuries. The Company operates its business through two segments: Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment.

