Foot Locker (FL) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $5,556.04, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $65,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Phillip Kimble sold 11,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $471,646.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,442 shares of company stock worth $3,338,499. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

