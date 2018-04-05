Footy Cash Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Footy Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3,424.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006793 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is footycash.com. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

