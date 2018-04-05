FORCE (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. FORCE has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,428.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, FORCE has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 124,690,406 coins and its circulating supply is 121,089,065 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

