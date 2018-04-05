Fore Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,174,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $8,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $7,996,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 770,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,586,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2,486.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

