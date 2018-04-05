FormFactor (FORM) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,367. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $992.13, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). FormFactor had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $381,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,026.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $283,373.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,533 shares in the company, valued at $835,618.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock worth $1,286,460. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 212,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 526,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 262,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 846,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/formfactor-form-now-covered-by-northland-securities.html.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.