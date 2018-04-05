Fortegra Financial (FRF) vs. Kemper (KMPR) Financial Analysis

Fortegra Financial (NYSE: FRF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortegra Financial and Kemper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortegra Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kemper $2.72 billion 1.08 $120.90 million $1.64 35.00

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Fortegra Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fortegra Financial and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortegra Financial N/A N/A N/A Kemper 4.44% 4.14% 1.03%

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fortegra Financial does not pay a dividend. Kemper pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Fortegra Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortegra Financial and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortegra Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 0 1 1 3.50

Kemper has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Fortegra Financial.

Summary

Kemper beats Fortegra Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortegra Financial Company Profile

Fortegra Financial Corporation is specializing in insurance products and services. The Company’s business process outsourcing segment offers various administrative services under the Consecta and Pacific Benefits Group Northwest, LLC brand names to insurance and other financial services companies. The Company’s Payment Protection segment delivers credit insurance, debt protection, warranty and service contracts, and motor club solutions under the Life of the South, Continental Car Club, United Motor Club, and Auto Knight Motor Club brand names to consumer finance companies, regional banks, community banks, retailers, small loan companies, warranty administrators, automobile dealers, vacation ownership developers, and credit unions.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. The Property & Casualty Insurance segment’s products include personal automobile insurance, both preferred and nonstandard, homeowners insurance, other personal insurance and commercial automobile insurance. These products are distributed primarily through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment’s products are individual life, accident, health and property insurance. These products are distributed by career agents employed by the Company and independent agents and brokers.

