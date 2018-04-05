Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at UBS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by UBS from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortinet from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,809.51, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $55.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 19,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $896,487.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 89,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $4,031,188.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,608,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,405,199.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,190 shares of company stock worth $7,114,541. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

